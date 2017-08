June 30 (Reuters) - Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc :

* Says the co set up an agency JV, which is engaged in fields of insurance, financial products, investment and bank, with Sumitomo Life Insurance Company On June 30

* Says the JV is capitalized at 100 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Kc3qQf

