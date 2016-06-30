BRIEF-Gunma Bank, Bank of Kyoto, Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings announce business alliance

June 30 (Reuters) - Gunma Bank Ltd :

* Says Gunma Bank, Bank of Kyoto Ltd, Concordia Financial Group Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc will form business alliance to cooperate on selling of investment products, since July 1

* Says Gunma Bank and Bank of Kyoto Ltd will respectively buy 15 percent stake in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is owned by Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

* Says Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings will decrease stake in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co., Ltd. to 40 percent and 30 percent respectively, effective July 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NP057S; goo.gl/78XpXZ; goo.gl/wXBzBF; goo.gl/vc3lzv

