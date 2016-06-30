FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Samsung Pharmaceutical to raise 39.47 bln won via rights issue
June 30, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Samsung Pharmaceutical to raise 39.47 bln won via rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Says it will raise 39.47 billion won via rights issue of common shares

* Says employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Aug. 22

* Shareholders of record on July 19 will have rights to purchase 0.23474341 rights share for each share held during Aug. 22 to Aug. 23

* Listing date of Sept. 9 for the new shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyM8QDMW

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

