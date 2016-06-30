FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Travis Perkins: shares fall amid broker concern over Brexit fallout
June 30, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Travis Perkins: shares fall amid broker concern over Brexit fallout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, -3.5% & 3rd-top FTSE 100

** Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", slashes TP to 1540p from 2300p, Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to 1740p from 2310p

** "Deterioration in the macro outlook for the UK housing market would have a negative effect on volumes and therefore profitability," Canaccord Genuity writes

** UK housebuilders among hardest hit post Brexit (Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt down 40%, Berkeley -30% over Fri & Mon as threat of recession eclipsed powerful cash return story)

** Travis Perkins hit >3.5yr low after Brexit vote outcome announced

** Peer Wolseley +0.4% (despite two TP cuts), while Grafton -c.1% (Canaccord cuts TP to 640p from 759p)

** Just about 40% of Travis Perkins' 30-day avg vol through in first 1 hr on Thurs in a slightly negative market

