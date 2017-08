June 30 (Reuters) - All About Inc :

* Says the co and its unit DLM filed lawsuit to against DLM's former shareholer that an Osaka-based co and an individual, regarding transaction in the co's M&A deal for DLM

* Says the co demands damage of 58.7 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UUFmyz

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)