a year ago
BRIEF-GAC Group's units to issue debt financing instruments, plan vehicle projects
June 30, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GAC Group's units to issue debt financing instruments, plan vehicle projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves unit GAC Business to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan ($210.78 million) medium-term notes, up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says board approves unit GAC Component to issue up to 1.8 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says board approves JV on SUV project with investment 379.7 million yuan

* Says board approves unit on vehicle projects with investment 589.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29d9V24

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6420 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
