June 30 (Reuters) - China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd

* Says chairman Chang Zhenming resigns due to change in job role

* Says Li Qingping elected as chairwoman

* Says CITIC Ltd's unit has bought 119.2 million H-shares in the company between June 16-30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/297Vpc5 ; bit.ly/296Qh66 ; bit.ly/29sIXkk

