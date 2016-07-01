FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Village Vanguard to sell unit Titicaca Corp to NCXX Group Inc and Sequedge Investment Inc
July 1, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Village Vanguard to sell unit Titicaca Corp to NCXX Group Inc and Sequedge Investment Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Village Vanguard Co Ltd :

* Says the company will sell its wholly owned unit Titicaca Corp, an ethnic fashion company based in Kanagawa, to NCXX Group Inc and Sequedge Investment Inc.

* Says NCXX Group will pay 8.9 million yen for the company’s owned home loan in Titicaca Corp and 1,791 yen for 90 percent stake in Titicaca Corp

* Says Sequedge Investment Inc. will pay 199 yen for 10 percent stake in Titicaca Corp

* Says transaction effective Aug. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6CQQSH; goo.gl/RleiIg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

