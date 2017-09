July 1 (Reuters) - Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 100 percent stake in AJ North(Proprietary) Limited

* Says AJ North(Proprietary) Limited is a South Africa-based company, which is engaged in production and sales of daily necessities, cosmetics and brush products

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bFA1hO

