BRIEF-Inchishin Holdings subsidiary to buy 70 pct stake in Gakken Holdings new subsidiary

July 1 (Reuters) - Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will establish a new wholly owned subsidiary in July, which will take over the learning classroom business its another subsidiary effective Oct. 1

* Says Gakken Study et Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Gakken Holdings Co., Ltd., will purchase 70 percent stakes in the new subsidiary of Ichishin Holdings, effective Oct. 1

* Ichishin Holdings will hold 30 percent stakes in the new subsidiary

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Wg8Y3V

Further company coverage: