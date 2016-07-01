FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Beiqi Foton Motor to pay 2015 dividend on July 7
July 1, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beiqi Foton Motor to pay 2015 dividend on July 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.37 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute three new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on July 6

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute seven new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GQ0eA9aj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

