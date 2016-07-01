FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shiseido says license agreement with D&G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd :

* Says Shiseido Group has signed an exclusive global license agreement with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L. (D&G) via Beauté Prestige International S.A. (BPI), which in charge of the fragrance business of Shiseido Group EMEA

* Says license agreement regarding the development, manufacturing and distribution of fragrance, makeup and skincare products under the DOLCE&GABBANA brand name

* Says BPI will start the business activities that are stated in the agreement on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T287HK

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

