July 1 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says June contract sales at 42.4 billion yuan ($6.37 billion), H1 contract sales at 190.1 billion yuan

* Says share trade to resume on July 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29bAu5D; bit.ly/297iUxO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6580 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)