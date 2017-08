July 4 (Reuters) - Ina Research Inc :

* Says the co formed business alliance with CMIC Holdings Co Ltd 's unit CMIC Pharma Science Co Ltd, aiming to co-develop non-clinical trail business, on July 4

* Says two firms will share facilities, human resources and trail materials

