July 4 (Reuters) - TELCON. Inc. :

* Says it plans to acquire 2 million shares in a drug development firm for business diversification

* Says transaction price is 26.1 billion won

* Says transaction settlement date is Aug. 12

* Says the co will hold 31.8 percent stake in target firm

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GUC6oekm

