BRIEF-TELCON to issue convertible bonds worth 13.6 bln won

July 4 (Reuters) - TELCON. Inc. :

* Says it will issue the second unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 13.6 billion won in proceeds for equity acquisition funds

* Maturity date of Aug. 12, 2021, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 23,350 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 12, 2017 to Aug. 11, 2021

