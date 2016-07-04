FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TELCON to issue convertible bonds worth 13.6 bln won
July 4, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TELCON to issue convertible bonds worth 13.6 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - TELCON. Inc. :

* Says it will issue the second unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 13.6 billion won in proceeds for equity acquisition funds

* Maturity date of Aug. 12, 2021, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 23,350 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 12, 2017 to Aug. 11, 2021

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xLDLQVhn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

