July 4 (Reuters) - Eastern Gold Jade Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will apply for loan of 250 million yuan from Zhongtai Specialty Financing, for supplement of working capital

* Says the loans with a term of 12 months and an annual interest rate of up to 8 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xnxQgUOF

