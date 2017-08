July 4 (Reuters) - Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says indirectly owned unit signs agreement to sell 568.27 million shares in China Greenland Rundong Auto Group Ltd for HK$2.0 billion ($257.83 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29k1TUK

