July 4 (Reuters) - Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will raise stake in a Wuchang-based farming development JV to 60 percent stake, up from 49 percent

* Says in the previous plan disclosed Feb. 2, the co to hold a 49 percent stake in JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wzFVc1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)