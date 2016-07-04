FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine to pay 2015 dividend
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
July 4, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine to pay 2015 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 6, and holders of B shares recorded on July 11

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7 for A shares and July 11 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B0MC71

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
