BRIEF-ESTsoft to issue convertible bonds worth 10 bln won

July 4 (Reuters) - ESTsoft Corp. :

* Says it will issue the first unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 6, 2021, yield to maturity of 1.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 11,298 won per share, and a conversion period from July 6, 2017 to July 5, 2021

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xnxQkEVM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)