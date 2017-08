July 4 (Reuters) - Kasai Kogyo Co Ltd :

* Says its China-based jv established a wholly owned subsidiary named Dongfeng Kasai (Wuhan) Roof Trim Systems Co., Ltd. in June

* Says Dongfeng Kasai (Wuhan) Roof Trim Systems is sub-subsidiary of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lMN4Gn

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)