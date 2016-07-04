BRIEF-Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management to pay 2015 div on July 8

July 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 7 and cash dividend of $0.09922 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8 for A shares and July 20 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5lbipiBv

