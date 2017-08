July 4 (Reuters) - Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer bid to buy 29.73 percent stake in total in a Jiangsu-based pharmaceutical co that listed by target co's three shareholders for sale

* Says its stake in the target co to increase to 78.73 percent from 49 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4yDtqn

