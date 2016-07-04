BRIEF-Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical revises 2016 H1 net profit outlook

July 4 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 28.7 million yuan to 34.5 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 10 percent to 50 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 19.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the main business and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

