a year ago
July 4, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-UK builders: Brexit concerns grow after construction data, analyst cautions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK's housing and commercial builders spend another day in the red, dominate the FTSE 100 losers list as data shows Britain's construction industry suffered its worst contraction in 7 yrs in June

** Land Securities leads bluechip losers list & -c.4%; commercial names British Land, Intu Properties & Hammerson down 3.5-2.5%

** Residential builders: Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt, Berkeley down 3-4.4 pct

** UK's REITs also hurt by negative note, where Liberum cuts sector-wide commercial real estate NAV est by c.10%, citing greater occupier uncertainty in London City offices & retail after Brexit

** FTSE 350 Real Estate Investment Trust Reit Total Return index -c.15% & index with housebuilders -5% since June 23 close, on growing fears of Brexit uncertainty hampering demand for commercial & residential real estate (sector's seen some recovery since Tues 28 from as much as 40% falls)

RM:sanjeeban.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

