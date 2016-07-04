BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise to pay 2015 dividend on July 12

July 4 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 7, and holders of B shares recorded on July 12

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8 for A shares and July 12 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f9KHZN

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)