a year ago
BRIEF-Beijing Honggao Creative Construciton Design to pay 2015 dividend on July 12
July 5, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijing Honggao Creative Construciton Design to pay 2015 dividend on July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Beijing Honggao Creative Construciton Design Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.52 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15.22 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/clKsD9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
