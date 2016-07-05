BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen revises share exchange ratio to merge Greatwall Information Industry

July 5 (Reuters) - China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co., Ltd. ; Greatwall Information Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says Greatwall Computer Shenzhen will merge Greatwall Information Industry via share exchange

* Says one share of China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen can be exchanged for 0.5424 share of Greatwall Information Industry

* Says exchange price for Greatwall Information Industry is 24.04 yuan per share

