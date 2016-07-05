FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen revises share exchange ratio to merge Greatwall Information Industry
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 5, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen revises share exchange ratio to merge Greatwall Information Industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co., Ltd. ; Greatwall Information Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says Greatwall Computer Shenzhen will merge Greatwall Information Industry via share exchange

* Says one share of China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen can be exchanged for 0.5424 share of Greatwall Information Industry

* Says exchange price for Greatwall Information Industry is 24.04 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GoV9FysO; me2.do/51SGCRyd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.