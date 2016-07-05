FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food revises 2016 H1 net profit outlook
July 5, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food revises 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will increase by 10 percent to 30 percent

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 37.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales in unit and decrease costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pyCWOQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

