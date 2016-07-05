BRIEF-Haengnam China to issue convertible bonds worth 1 bln won

July 5 (Reuters) - Haengnam China :

* Says it will issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 5, 2019, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,060 won per share, and a conversion period from July 5, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/F6UkBupM

