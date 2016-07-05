BRIEF-Taiko Pharmaceutical says business and capital alliance with Earth Chemical

July 5 (Reuters) - Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* says Taiko Pharmaceutical formed a business and capital alliance with Earth Chemical Co Ltd on July 5

* Says two entities will cooperate on research and development of products and sales promotion, for activation of space sterilization and deodorant market and creation of new markets

* Says Taiko Pharmaceutical will disposal its 799,600 treasury shares (5.78 pct stake) to Earth Chemical on July 21 and to raise 1,216,991,200 yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mAbpv7

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)