FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Taiko Pharmaceutical says business and capital alliance with Earth Chemical
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 5, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taiko Pharmaceutical says business and capital alliance with Earth Chemical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* says Taiko Pharmaceutical formed a business and capital alliance with Earth Chemical Co Ltd on July 5

* Says two entities will cooperate on research and development of products and sales promotion, for activation of space sterilization and deodorant market and creation of new markets

* Says Taiko Pharmaceutical will disposal its 799,600 treasury shares (5.78 pct stake) to Earth Chemical on July 21 and to raise 1,216,991,200 yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mAbpv7

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.