a year ago
BRIEF-Haengnam China to issue convertible bonds worth 500 mln won
July 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Haengnam China to issue convertible bonds worth 500 mln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Haengnam China :

* Says it will issue the sixth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 500 mln won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 6, 2019, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 5.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,060 won per share, and a conversion period from July 6, 2017 to June 6, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GeZA1lmv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

