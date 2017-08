(Refiles to fix formatting in body text)

July 5 (Reuters) - Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to set up equity investment fund worth 1 billion yuan ($149.96 million) with partners

* Says unit signs strategic agreement with Dawning Information Industry's cloud computing unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29lBDI5; bit.ly/29eQ3rx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)