BRIEF-LUMIMICRO to issue convertible bonds worth 3 bln won

July 5 (Reuters) - LUMIMICRO CO.,LTD :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 7, 2020, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 3.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,217 won per share, and a conversion period from July 7, 2017 to June 7, 2020

