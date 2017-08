July 5 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says it notices unusual price movements in the past two days

* Says information disclosed previously is accurate and sufficient

* Says shareholder Jushenghua has bought 75,293,000 A-shares in the company on July 5, taking its holdings to 24.972 percent

