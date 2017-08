July 6 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Frontage Laboratories Inc to jointly invest up to $23 million to set up a jv named Frontida Biopharm, Inc, with Song Li and other investors

* Says unit to invest up to $7.82 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a9mK3z

