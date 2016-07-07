FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings unit to issue bonds worth totally 200 bln yen
July 7, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings unit to issue bonds worth totally 200 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. to issue first and second series domestic subordinated unsecured bonds (With interest payment deferred terms) worth 200 billion yen in total

* Says the first series and second series bonds with maturity date on Aug. 8, 2046 and Aug. 8, 2076 respectively

* Says payment date on Aug. 8 and proceeds to be used as long-term investment funds and working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/b9IrVg

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

