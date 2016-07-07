FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development says stake acquisition in five companies via share issue worth 8.73 bln yuan in total
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development says stake acquisition in five companies via share issue worth 8.73 bln yuan in total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy 34.5 stake in a Chongqing-based development co, 65 percent stake in a Yibin-based development co, and 100 percent stake in a Shandong-based development co and Beijing-based construction development co, from a Jinan-based group co, via shares issue

* Says it to buy 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based property co from a Xinjiang-based investment co via shares issue

* Says transaction amount 8.73 billion yuan in total

* Says it to raise up to 8.73 billion yuan in total via private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2B4wJf

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.