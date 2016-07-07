BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development says stake acquisition in five companies via share issue worth 8.73 bln yuan in total

July 7 (Reuters) - Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy 34.5 stake in a Chongqing-based development co, 65 percent stake in a Yibin-based development co, and 100 percent stake in a Shandong-based development co and Beijing-based construction development co, from a Jinan-based group co, via shares issue

* Says it to buy 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based property co from a Xinjiang-based investment co via shares issue

* Says transaction amount 8.73 billion yuan in total

* Says it to raise up to 8.73 billion yuan in total via private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2B4wJf

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)