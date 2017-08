July 7 (Reuters) - MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd:

* Says it Langfang-based unit to establish a new wholly owned unit in Tongliao City, with a registration capital of 5 million yuan

* Says the new entity will be engaged in wholesale and retail of prepackaged food

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F43j5l2C

