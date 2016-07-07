BRIEF-Japan Hotel Reit Investment to issue new units for 35.49 bln yen via public offering and private placement

July 7 (Reuters) - Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it resolved to issue 428,260 new units by way of domestic public offering(186,260 units) and the international offering(242,000 units)

* Says subscription period and payment date are not disclosed

* Says it resolved to issue 11,740 new units through private placement

* Says subscription on Aug. 22 and payment on Aug. 23

* Says it will raise up to 35.49 billion yen in total and the proceeds will be used for properties acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Rnhyrt

