July 7 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Tianshou Science and Technology Development Co Ltd :

* Says it received an administrative penalty decision from China Securities Regulatory Commission on July 6, regarding information disclosure

* Sya the company required to pay a penalty of 400,000 yuan

* Says related individuals also required to pay penalty

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XDpt0d

