a year ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development to pay 2015 div on July 13
July 7, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development to pay 2015 div on July 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co., Ltd:

* To pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 12 and cash dividend of $0.021357 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 15

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13 for A shares and July 22 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5lblPn1b

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

