BRIEF-Wave Electronics to issue convertible bonds worth 5 bln won

July 7 (Reuters) - Wave Electronics Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of July 11, 2020, yield to maturity of 1.5 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 34,112 won per share, and a conversion period from July 11, 2017 to June 11, 2020

Source text in Korean: me2.do/x4oqdydW

