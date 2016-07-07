BRIEF-Thai True Corp aims to outgrow market after network expansion

July 7 (Reuters) - Supachai Chearavanont, CEO of True Corporation Pcl, Thailand's largest telecoms provider, told reporters:

* True Corp Pcl expects its Q2 market share in the mobile business to rise from 22 percent in Q1

* True Corp Pcl expects strong growth in the mobile business in H2 after network expansion to 98 percent at the end of Q2

* Thailand's mobile market likely to grow 3.5 to 4.0 percent this year based on an economic growth forecast of 2.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by)