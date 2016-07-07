FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Thai True Corp aims to outgrow market after network expansion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 7, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai True Corp aims to outgrow market after network expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Supachai Chearavanont, CEO of True Corporation Pcl, Thailand's largest telecoms provider, told reporters:

* True Corp Pcl expects its Q2 market share in the mobile business to rise from 22 percent in Q1

* True Corp Pcl expects strong growth in the mobile business in H2 after network expansion to 98 percent at the end of Q2

* Thailand's mobile market likely to grow 3.5 to 4.0 percent this year based on an economic growth forecast of 2.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.