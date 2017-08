July 8 (Reuters) - R.C.Core Co Ltd :

* Says it completes sale of unit Big Foot Manufacturing Inc to Baywest Holdings Limitd on July 7, with previous release disclosed on May 31

* Says transaction amount is about C$6.4 million which was adjusted from C$7 million

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0Msn43

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)