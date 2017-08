July 8 (Reuters) - Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical :

* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. on Aug. 19

* Says it will raise 1 million yen in total through private placement

