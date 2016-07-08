BRIEF-Fortis to issue convertible bonds worth 2 bln won

July 8 (Reuters) - Fortis, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the sixth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of July 13, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 5,010 won per share, and a conversion period from July 13, 2017 to June 12, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GKG8ukXZ

