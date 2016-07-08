FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-UCS adjusts top shareholder change plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UCS adjusts top shareholder change plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 - UCS Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder will be changed to UNY Co Ltd which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's current top shareholder UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd, effective from Aug. 21

* Says UNY Group Holdings' stake in the company to be lowered to 0 percent from 81.35 percent, while UNY's stake in the company to be raised to 81.35 percent from 0 percent

* In the previous plan which was disclosed on May 26, the top shareholder will be changed to Familymart Co Ltd, and now Familymart Co Ltd will hold 81.35 percent stake indirectly due to the merger with UNY Group Holdings effective on Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S9hLhh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.