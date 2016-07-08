BRIEF-UCS adjusts top shareholder change plan

July 8 - UCS Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder will be changed to UNY Co Ltd which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's current top shareholder UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd, effective from Aug. 21

* Says UNY Group Holdings' stake in the company to be lowered to 0 percent from 81.35 percent, while UNY's stake in the company to be raised to 81.35 percent from 0 percent

* In the previous plan which was disclosed on May 26, the top shareholder will be changed to Familymart Co Ltd, and now Familymart Co Ltd will hold 81.35 percent stake indirectly due to the merger with UNY Group Holdings effective on Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S9hLhh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)