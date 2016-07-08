BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy Technology amends aircon tech firm acquisition plan for 330 mln yuan instead of 375.8 mln yuan

July 8 (Reuters) - Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 88.01 percent stake in Mudanjiang Foton Automotive Air Conditioner Technology for 330 million yuan

* Says it plans to raise up to 330 million yuan via private placement for fund raising

* Says in the previous plan which was announced on Dec. 25, 2015, the company aimed to buy 100 percent stake in the aircon tech firm for 375.8 million yuan

