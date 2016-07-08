FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy Technology amends aircon tech firm acquisition plan for 330 mln yuan instead of 375.8 mln yuan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 8, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy Technology amends aircon tech firm acquisition plan for 330 mln yuan instead of 375.8 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 88.01 percent stake in Mudanjiang Foton Automotive Air Conditioner Technology for 330 million yuan

* Says it plans to raise up to 330 million yuan via private placement for fund raising

* Says in the previous plan which was announced on Dec. 25, 2015, the company aimed to buy 100 percent stake in the aircon tech firm for 375.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0sojUc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.